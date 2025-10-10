High-Profile ‘Heat 2’ Sequel Moves To Amazon’s United Artists, Jerry Bruckheimer To Produce

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly circling the sequel, as are fellow A-listers Austin Butler, Adam Driver, and Bradley Cooper.

(Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The long-anticipated sequel to the 1995 crime thriller classic Heat, titled Heat 2, seems to have a found a new home at United Artists, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, ensuring the ambitious feature film will move forward, perhaps starring Leonardo DiCaprio and several other A-list actors.

Warner Bros. was initially tied to the project, a high-profile follow-up from director Michael Mann. The studio and Mann shopped the film in August after failing to agree on a budget, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel has gained significant production muscle with the addition of veteran producers Jerry Bruckheimer, known for high-octane action thrillers including the Top Gun movies, and Scott Stuber, who recently ran film for Netflix and has ties to United Artists. Mann and Stuber’s partner, Nick Nesbitt, are also producing.

Sources indicated toTHR that budget concerns were the core issue at Warner Bros. Mann’s initial proposal reportedly came in at $230 million, which he eventually reduced to $170 million. However, Warner Bros. was prepared to make the movie for a lower figure, around $135 million to $140 million, or up to $150 million if Mann committed to a third installment, Heat 3. However, another source disputed those figures.

The high price tag is partially due to Mann’s reputation for exceeding budgets, the sprawling, multi-decade time period and locations—which range from Chicago to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and South America—and the need for a massive, high-profile cast. Warner Bros. ultimately determined the project was too financially risky and allowed Mann to take it elsewhere. The search for a new studio became a competitive battle between Amazon’s United Artists, Paramount, and Sony, all vying to produce what industry insiders hope could become another cinematic classic.

The L.A.-set crime thriller is generating significant buzz in Hollywood, with a number of A-list actors mentioned in connection with roles. Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be circling the project, as are Austin Butler, Adam Driver, and Bradley Cooper. However, no offers have been made, and no deals have been signed.

The film is based on Mann and co-writer Meg Gardiner’s 2022 crime novel Heat 2, which became a No. 1 New York Times best-seller. The novel acts as both a prequel and a sequel to the original story.

The sprawling plot is set in multiple timelines. A prequel storyline follows a younger version of master criminal Neil McCauley and his crew pulling off high-stakes heists. A sequel thread details the life of Chris Shiherlis, the crew’s survivor, in the aftermath of the first movie’s climactic robbery and his quest to reunite with his former girlfriend. The plot also introduces a brutal new overarching antagonist named Otis Wardell.

Mann’s original 1995 film, Heat, is widely regarded as a cinematic classic and has had a lasting impact on filmmakers and pop culture. The movie is best known for starring Al Pacino as the driven Los Angeles Police Detective Vincent Hanna and Robert De Niro as the calculating professional thief Neil McCauley, in their first on-screen pairing. Detective Hanna is obsessed with tracking down McCauley, who aims to complete one final heist before retiring.

The ensemble cast also featured Val Kilmer, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Tom Sizemore, and Jon Voight. The film is particularly famous for its intense action sequences, sophisticated dialogue, and the iconic diner scene between Pacino and De Niro.