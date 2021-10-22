Hit DJ Cheat Codes, Legendary Artist Fat Joe to Perform at First-Ever MaximBet Maxquerade Party Oct. 30 in Denver

MaximBet’s scary-fun Halloween party will feature great live music, open bar, flight simulators, costume contests, and over $40,000 in prizes.

MaximBet

MaximBet, the breakout sports betting and online casino brand owned and operated by Carousel Group in partnership with Maxim, is joining forces with Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Fat Joe and the multi-platinum electronic DJ trio Cheat Codes for one of this year’s biggest and most exciting Halloween parties.

On October 30, MaximBet is celebrating the brand’s Colorado launch with the first-ever MaximBet Maxquerade Party at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver.

In addition to headlining sets by Fat Joe and Cheat Codes, the exclusive party will include music by Colorado’s own DJ Squizzy, costume contests, flight simulators, an open bar, light food, a fully-immersive contest environment, over $40,000 in prizes from Xboxes to VR headsets, free MaximBet merchandise, jaw-dropping performances from the Circus Foundry, and so much more.

“We couldn’t think of a better place to host our first ever MaximBet Maxquerade Party than Denver, and you can bet that we’ll make it a party the city will never forget,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO of MaximBet. “From Cheat Codes, to Fat Joe, to some of the most insane ‘money-can’t-buy’ experiences and sports betting, it’s scary how fun this party will be.”

Last month, MaximBet tapped Colorado as the first market to launch its new online sports betting platform. The lifestyle brand doubled down on its commitment to Colorado when it became the first brand in history to offer Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals to every female student-athlete 21+ at Division I, II and III Colorado colleges and universities, many of whom will be joining the Maxquerade festivities.

To get access to the exclusive MaximBet Maxquerade party, fans must sign up for MaximBet, make a $100 minimum deposit on MaximBet.com for general admission and a $250 deposit for VIP access. Public tickets are limited, but fans can learn more here.

MaximBet is quickly expanding its reach in avid sports markets across the U.S. and Canada after launching in Colorado earlier this month. MaximBet, through its partnership with media giant Maxim, is able to provide its users with advantages other brands cannot from exclusive real-world experiences and events to access to celebrity personalities and athletes.

Coupled with a strong sportsbook featuring great props, aggressive lines and a wide range of sports, MaximBet presents many never-before-seen opportunities to its members.

As MaximBet continues to expand to new states, including Iowa, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania, responsible gaming remains a key focus. MaximBet is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

For more information, visit MaximBet.com and follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @maximbetusa.

About MaximBet

MaximBet is an immersive entertainment experience, bringing the best in online betting and the coolest real-world experiences all onto one platform. MaximBet will give players incredible real life and virtual access to celebrities, athletes and influencers, and let guests truly live the Maxim, the premier lifestyle brand, experience wherever they live and play.

MaximBet is operated by Carousel Group. Earlier this year, Carousel Group entered into a multi-state, 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment that enables the MaximBet brand to rapidly secure market access to states across the country. The deal includes both sports betting and casinos.