‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’: Watch New Trailer For 3D Concert Film From Billie Eilish & James Cameron

Co-directed by James Cameron and Eilish herself, the immersive concert experience hits theaters on May 8.

(Paramount Pictures)

Billie Eilish is bringing her record-breaking world tour to the big screen in a groundbreaking cinematic format. Paramount Pictures announced that Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) will debut exclusively in theaters on May 8.

The big-budget concert doc, captured during Eilish’s current sold-out global tour, marks a high-profile collaboration between the nine-time Grammy winner and Oscar-winning director James Cameron. Co-directed by Eilish and Cameron, the project aims to redefine the traditional concert documentary genre through cutting-edge 3D technology. “It’s your show, it’s your creative vision,” Cameron tells Eilish in the trailer. “This is gonna blow people’s minds.”

(Paramount Pictures)

Produced by Lightstorm Earth, Darkroom Records, and Interscope Films, the feature was designed specifically for premium environments. According to the studio, the film will be available only in theaters, with a heavy emphasis on Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, and Premium Large Formats (PLF). “This is an innovative new concert experience from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation,” the film’s synopsis declares.

(Paramount Pictures)

The partnership with Cameron—a pioneer in 3D filmmaking best known for Avatar, Titanic and The Terminator—suggests a visual depth rarely seen in concert films. By utilizing Cameron’s technical expertise alongside Eilish’s signature explosive stage design, the production aims to place fans directly on stage. The theatrical release follows the massive success of Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this month. Watch the film’s latest official trailer below.