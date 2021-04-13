'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Trailer: Salma Hayek & Samuel L. Jackson Pull Ryan Reynolds Back Into Action

Watch the new trailer for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard— the action comedy that re-teams of Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson— for a sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Joining this series for the first time are Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman. Originally slated for a pre-pandemic release of August 2020, the action-packed sequel is now prepping for its June 16 U.S. theatrical release.

Lionsgate

Check out the official plot synopsis here:

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life- threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek).

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as...well, you’ll have to see.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard hits theaters on June 16.