‘Honey, Don’t!’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Is A Private Eye Investigating Strange Deaths In Ethan Coen’s Dark Comedy

The famed Coen Brothers filmmaker’s second solo feature co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans and Charlie Day.

(Focus Features/YouTube)

Ethan Coen—who has made some of his generation’s greatest films alongside his brother Joel, including Fargo, No Country For Old Men andThe Big Lebowski—is teaming up again with rising actress Margaret Qualley (The Substance) for his sophomore solo directorial effort, Honey, Don’t!

(Focus Features/YouTube)

Coen previously worked with the luminous Qualley on his first solo feature, the wild road movie farce Drive-Away Dolls, and his latest effort promises another memorably bonkers cinematic caper. Qualley plays small-town private investigator Honey O’Donahue, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious, cult-like church led by former Captain America Chris Evans. Co-written alongside Coen’s longtime collaborator and wife Tricia Cooke, Honey Don’t! also stars Aubrey Plaza and Charlie Day.

Honey Don’t! opens exclusively in theaters on August 22. Watch the first official trailer above.