‘House Of Guinness’ Trailer: An Irish Family Feud Brews In Netflix Beer Dynasty Drama

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight explores the 19th-century battle for power that erupts among heirs to the famed stout brewery.

(Netflix Tudum)

Raise a pint and prepare for another TV series about a brutal family squabble. Following the death of patriarch Sir Benjamin Guinness in 1868, the first teaser for Netflix’s House of Guinness reveals a brewing sibling rivalry that could be your next Succession-style show to watch.

The historical drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is set in 19th-century New York and Dublin and follows the four adult children of the brewery magnate as they fight for their place in the dynasty. The trailer shows the heirs—Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben—doubly grief-stricken by their father’s will, which denies an inheritance to Benjamin Guinness, played by Fionn O’Shea, and his sister Anne Plunket Guinness (Emily Fairn).

This indignity ignites a toxic family feud as the two eldest sons, Arthur Guinness (Anthony Boyle) and Edward Guinness (Louis Partridge), are given stewardship of the Irish brewery and its “black gold.” As one character warns Arthur in the trailer, “The death of your father has served to poke a stick in a hornet’s nest.” The family drama unfolds against the backdrop of the fight for Irish independence and other generational struggles.

The Netflix series, which premieres on September 25, features an ensemble cast, including Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Niamh McCormack (Everything Now), Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone), Ann Skelly (The Nevers), Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights), Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones), David Wilmot (Station Eleven), Michael Colgan (Say Nothing), Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap), Hilda Fay (The Woman in the Wall), and Elizabeth Dulau (Andor).

Watch the first official trailer for House of Guinness below.