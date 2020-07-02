How 'Queen Sugar' Star Bianca Lawson Is Crushing Quarantine Life

"The power of genuine human connection is extraordinary and essential. Weirdly, in isolation I feel a stronger sense of community.”

Courtesy of Bianca Lawsom

Bianca Lawson is not only related to legendary singer Marvin Gaye, she's also Beyonce's step-sister—so there’s definitely pop royalty in her family tree. Even Lawson's boss at work is the almighty Oprah Winfrey, whose OWN network broadcasts Queen Sugar, on which Lawson plays Darla, a young addict struggling to reconnect with her family.

Courtesy of Bianca Lawsom

“You know what’s sad?” she asks when the conversation turns to comfort food. “I’ve lived in my place for over ten years and have never once used the stove.” Delivery means mostly Mexican and Italian while watching Netflix’s The OA, and Hulu’s sci-fi series Devs, as well as Oscar faves like Parasite and The Joker.

Courtesy of Bianca Lawsom

“What’s been beautiful though is that people are connecting and reaching out. People I haven’t talked to in years. And how seemingly little things that one takes for granted can bring you joy,” she says.

Courtesy of Bianca Lawsom

“My friends and family, I’m even more grateful for them now. It’s easy to take people and things for granted when you’re caught up in the pressures of life. But the power of genuine human connection is extraordinary and essential. Weirdly, in isolation I feel a stronger sense of community.”

