How To Get Tickets For Maxim’s Official Miami Race Weekend Party

The hottest party of F1’s Miami Grand Prix weekend kicks off Friday night.

The first of F1’s three highly anticipated U.S. Grands Prix is set to unfold in Miami, and Maxim will be there to throw the hottest party of the high-octane race weekend.

Maxim’s Official Miami Race Weekend Party, curated in partnership with VIP Nightlife and Made Special, will heat up Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on Friday, May 2 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST and continuing all night long.

Featuring performances by in-demand DJs Guy Laliberté and Anabel Englund and other to-be-announced artists, guests can bet on elite company including hundreds of top models, influencers, athletes, celebrities and Miami VIPs.

Tickets and VIP tables are selling fast, so head to VIP Nightlife’s website to get yours now.

Any models interested in attending can contact vipnightlife.com/casting to submit a profile for Maxim Model Red Carpet Consideration. Email maxim@vipnightlife.com for any further questions.

See you there!