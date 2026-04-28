Maxim Miami Race Nights At Queen Miami Beach: DJ Ruckus, Haute Cuisine And F1 Energy Converge

Set for Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2, Maxim’s Miami GP-celebrating parties will feature Japanese haute cuisine, world-class entertainment, and a headlining DJ Ruckus set at Queen Miami Beach’s stunning 23,000-square-foot venue.

(Queen Miami Beach)

The lights are about to go out on Maxim Miami Race Nights, a curated supper club and VIP afterparty series set amid Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix weekend. Unfolding on Friday and Saturday night at Queen Miami Beach—the landmark Japanese steakhouse and lounge from Mr. Hospitality—the event is produced by The Creative, an experiential production and hospitality collective.

The two-night extravaganza celebrating the first American F1 race of 2026 will merge haute cuisine, world-class entertainment, fashion-forward programming, and after-dark energy into a singular destination. Each evening will be hosted across Queen Miami Beach’s stunning 23,000-square-foot multi-level venue—the meticulously restored historic Paris Theater—transforming the space into an immersive supper club experience before evolving into a curated late-night afterparty.

(Queen Miami Beach)

Attendees can expect cultural installations, a supper menu inspired by Miami’s global palate, a fashion show, choreographed performances, and a racy headlining set by DJ Ruckus, the sonic tastemaker who’s been tapped to perform for Kardashian weddings, Met Gala afterparties, private events for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and the world’s leading luxury houses.

(Queen Miami Beach)

“Miami Race Week is the moment where music, fashion, race lifestyle and culture collide for an unforgettable experience at Queen Miami Beach,” said Mathieu Massa, Founder & CEO of Mr. Hospitality Group & Queen Miami Beach. “The energy of Miami Race Week combined with Maxim and a curated lineup of DJs speaks to our vision with Queen Miami Beach’s ability to deliver a best-in-class dining, lifestyle, and nightlife experience.”

(Queen Miami Beach)

Needless to say, the event is invitation-worthy. Fortunately, tickets are available—for now. VIP dinner reservations, bottle service packages, supper club reservations, and afterparty access are in limited supply and expected to sell out in advance, so click or tap here to grab yours while you still can.