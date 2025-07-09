How To Score Tickets To The Maxim VIP Experience At Calgary’s Cowboys Music Festival

Maxim’s one-night-only affair, featuring a performance by multi-platinum country legends Jordan Davis + Maren Morris, will merge Calgary Stampede spirit with red carpet sophistication.

(H Events/Maestro Entertainment)

Cowboys Music Festival (CMF) festivities at Calgary Stampede—Alberta, Canada’s annual boot-stomping bacchanal celebrating all things rodeo and western—will culminate with the Maxim VIP Experience, a one-night-only affair featuring a performance by multi-platinum country legends Jordan Davis + Maren Morris that’s set to unfold on Thursday, July 10 inside the brand-new Cowboys Park.

CMF, Canada’s most iconic 11-day music and nightlife event, will collaborate with global luxury lifestyle powerhouse Maxim, as well as premier producers Maestro Entertainment and H Events, to deliver a custom-curated VIP night blending Stampede spirit with red carpet sophistication.

(H Events/Maestro Entertainment)

Inside the exclusive Maxim VIP area, guests will be immersed in a western-luxe universe hosted by some of the most beautiful models and influencers in the industry. From next-level bottle service and branded activations and top-tier live entertainment and elevated hospitality, this experience will be the must-attend night of CMF at Calgary Stampede. Click here to secure VIP Table reservations while their still available.

Now in its 29th year, CMF welcomes over 100,000 guests annually and features world-class performers, themed experiences, and unforgettable parties at the heart of Canada’s Wild West celebration. Over the years, CMF has played host to some of the biggest names in music, including Zach Bryan, Steven Tyler, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Shaboozey, Alan Jackson, Ice Cube, Tate McRae and the Zac Brown Band, cementing its reputation as a top summer destination for chart-topping artists and concert lovers alike. This year, CMF will feature a cavalcade of can’t-miss performers, including Zach Top, Megan Moroney, Macklemore, Timbaland, Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, Kygo, The All-American Rejects, Fall Out Boy, T-Pain, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis + Maren Morris, Akon, The Red Clay Strays, The Chainsmokers & Kim Petras.

Models interested in hosting the Maxim VIP Experience at Cowboys Music Festival should tap here.