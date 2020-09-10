Adam Sandler Returns in Netflix's 'Hubie Halloween' Trailer

Adam Sandler has long been considered the undisputed king of Netflix comedies, at least judging by the massive viewership his lowbrow flicks rake in. Now, Sandler--complete with a Murder Mystery mustache and a vaguely Waterboy-esque accent--returns to the streaming service with Hubie Halloween, a seasonal yukfest co-starring Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph and Steve Buscemi.

Netflix

Here's the official synopsis:

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

Hubie Halloween was written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy and directed by Little Nicky and Mr. Deeds helmer Steven Brill. It starts streaming exclusively on Netflix on October 7.