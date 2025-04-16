Ice Cube Announces ‘Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude’ North American 2025 Tour

The 22-date tour, which kicks off this fall, is being called the rapper’s first U.S. coast-to-coast run in over a decade.

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

Hip-hop legend and actor Ice Cube is set to serve up classic tracks from a storied 40-year-career during his newly announced North American tour launching this fall. The 22-date “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” run kicks off September 4 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and wraps up on October 9 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The tour is being billed as Ice Cube’s first domestic coast-to-coast tour in more than a decade.

“Truth to Power is more than a tour—it’s a 40-year celebration,” Ice Cube said in a statement. “The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

Last year, the former NWA rapper released a new album, Man Down, marking his eleventh solo album and first since 2018’s Everythang’s Corrupt. In between those two projects, his rap supergroup Mount Westmore—with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort, who recently performed at Maxim’s music festival-themed party in Palm Springs—released their debut album, Snoop Cube 40 $hort.

Tickets for Ice Cube’s “Truth to Power” trek go on sale April 18, while a fan club presale starts April 16. Check out his North American tour dates below.

Ice Cube ‘Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude’ Tour Dates



Sept. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 5 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 10 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

Sept. 19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Sept. 22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Sept. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 30 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 2 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Oct. 9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena