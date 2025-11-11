Ice Spice Celebrates ‘Pretty Privilege’ In New Music Video

The rapper’s second single of 2025 arrives soon after she made her movie debut in Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.”

(YouTube/Ice Spice)

Ice Spice is taking full advantage of “Pretty Privilege” in her latest music video. The Bronx-born rapper turns the concept of shameful social privilege on its head as she seductively flaunts her figure in see-through leggings and minidresses. Ice spits the entire song, including the clever chorus, with a relaxed, almost spoken-word delivery: “Pretty privilege, that’s a perk/I can’t help it, I’m a flirt/Fine shit, that’s a fact/from the front, you see the back/ PR said no clappin’ back.”

“Pretty Privilege” follows “Baddie Baddie” as the rapper’s second single of 2025. Both singles follow her 2024 debut album, Y2K!, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. However, it’s her 2023 debut EP Yes? and collabs that have yielded her most successful tracks to date, including “Princess Diana,” the PinkPantheress duet “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” and “Barbie World,” which was featured in the 2023 Margot Robbie-led blockbuster Barbie. All of those songs cracked the Billboard top 10 and were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Aside from her musical endeavors, Ice Spice made her feature film debut playing a young singer in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, which stars A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington, who play a rapper/kidnapper and a New York music mogul, respectively.