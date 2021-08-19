Inside Maxim NightSwim, the Fun-Filled NBA Party That Lit Up Scottsdale

Pro athletes, entertainers, and power players turned out for Maxim's salute to the NBA.

Maxim and The Muyz Experiential teamed up to celebrate the end of another exciting NBA season with the Maxim NightSwim party.

Pro athletes, celebs, power players and gorgeous guests were among those celebrating at Cottontail Lounge at the W Scottsdale hotel.

Red carpet events in this desert oasis are rare, so it drew some of the area's most influential attendees. Denver Nugget Monte Morris, Arizona Cardinals Deandre Hopkins and Byron Murphy, and NFL free agent Dontari Poe were among the the pro athletes who turned out for the fun-filled bash.

VIPs including Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, NBA Influencer B Dot, and executives from the Phoenix Suns' front office hit the swanky outdoor Players Lounge.

The party began in The W hotel's Living Room where a live band rocked the crowd with their rendition of famous covers (Cardi B's “I Like it” was a favorite by far.)

The main event was a short walk up a glass staircase leading to the Cottontail Lounge. Once inside, guests were greeted with Afrobeat-fusion sounds curated by DJ Rolex, and sipped Liquid IV mocktails.

The Sonoran-tinted pool deck offered a handful of experiences and activations for guests to enjoy. Cut Water's Tulum Beach proved to be a cool getaway for guests.

Red Bull's Pop-Up bar was filled with new flavors for guests to sample. DJ Meel, who's famous for serving as LeBron James' personal DJ, kept the good vibes flowing while fire dancers awed the crowd throughout the evening.

VIPs in attendance were pampered when they arrived at the gifting suite. P448—a premier Italian footwear brand created by Stewart Weisman’s former CEO—gave a way 500 pairs of stylish shoes to the gifting suite.

Liquid IV—an electrolyte drink that utilizes the science of CTT to deliver hydration to your bloodstream—ensured that every VIP walked away with a full pack of Hydration Multiplier.

Culture Canvas—an online marketplace that amplifies the work of both up-and-coming and seasoned artists—gifted eight NBA centered pieces to the event.

Two went to the city's top Phoenix athletes Marcus Golden of the Cardinals and Devin Booker of the Suns.

The Muyz Experiential marketing agency, founded by Nicole Jones and Yemi Oduwole, specializes in bridging the worlds of fashion, sports and entertainment through unique experiences. This is just one of many more events to come.