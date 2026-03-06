Inside Maxim’s 2026 Big Game Party in San Francisco

Featuring high-energy sets by Hugel, Loud Luxury, Larry June, and Plastik Funk.

(Maxim Big Game Party)

Maxim‘s annual Big Game Party at The Midway in San Francisco transformed the industrial-chic venue into a VIP hub for athletes, creators, models, influencers, founders and other discerning guests who gathered in the city for the NFL’s championship weekend.

The bash featured a stacked lineup of stellar performances that spanned several musical genres. Hugel opened the main room with a set of Latin house music, followed by a high-energy performance from electronic duo Loud Luxury. San Francisco native Larry June switched up the soundtrack with his signature relaxed style, while Plastik Funk kept the late night revelry going into the wee hours.

(Maxim Big Game Party) (Maxim Big Game Party)

Inside, guests flowed between rooms with cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Tequila 512, NÜTRL hydrated the dance floor in aluminum and attitude, and Ghost Energy kept the party going well after midnight. Members-only platform Dorsia functioned as the night’s invisible concierge layer. Legends curated elite VIP hospitality vibes, and Fazit patches became the unspoken accessory of the night while conversations moved between music, deals, and Big Game predictions that would definitely be wrong the next day.

(Maxim Big Game Party) (Maxim Big Game Party)

On-site technology also played a pivotal role. The onsite Higgsfield experience had revelers thinking not only about the game, but how to broadcast their experiences from the weekend with the latest version of Higgsfield’s online AI platform.

(Maxim Big Game Party) (Maxim Big Game Party)

Check out the video and photos above to relive the evening. And if you missed out on the fun-filled festivities, don’t worry—plans are already underway for Maxim’s Big Game Party 2027 in Los Angeles.