Inside Maxim’s Bitcoin 2025 Parties In Las Vegas

A performance by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Maxim’s uniquely elevated brand of luxe nightlife lit up the world’s biggest Bitcoin gathering.

Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas proved to be much more than a cryptocurrency industry conference. Late May’s global gathering of orange gold enthusiasts saw more than 35,000 people come together for the world’s largest Bitcoin-centric event. Attendees witnessed a stacked list of keynotes—headlined by a live address from Vice President JD Vance—and set a Guinness World Record for Bitcoin transactions. Bitcoin 2025’s massive scope marked a turning point in the mainstream visibility of decentralized money—and through it all, Maxim brought its uniquely elevated brand of luxe nightlife through a plethora of buzzed-about parties.

We capped off the day 1 of Bitcoin 2025 in a big way with the Code, Country & Cocktails bash honoring America250, a nonpartisan initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The invite-only event, hosted at the Southeast Asia-inspired oasis that is Resorts World Las Vegas’s Ayu Dayclub, featured a stellar performance from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. A packed crowd comprised largely of high-rolling Whale passholders threw their hands up on-command as Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone uncorked the rapid-fire lyrics of their latest single, “Aww Shit.” The legendary hip-hop quintet proceeded with pitch-perfect performances of their Grammy-winning megahit “Crossroads,” “1st of tha Month,” and other fan-favorite jams.

More high-energy thrills unfolded that same evening at Resorts World’s Zouk Las Vegas nightclub, an innovative space that stands as perhaps the most technologically advanced hotspot in all of Sin City. Presented by Robinhood, one of the world’s premier electronic trading platforms for both traditional stocks and cryptocurrency, the room was packed with Bitcoin 2025 attendees, including more than a few big-time Bitcoin hodlers, all of whom danced and partied through electrifying DJ sets from Cisco and Illenium.

Bitcoin 2025 day 2’s festivities continued deep into the night with a pair of afterparties that occurred simultaneously. Wynn Las Vegas’s famed Encore Beach Club saw a red-hot bash thrown by Exodus, a leading Bitcoin and crypto wallet that helped sponsor Bitcoin 2025. Earlier that day, Exodus CEO JP Richardson had delivered a captivating keynote detailing how digital dollars are a trojan horse for Bitcoin adoption on the main Nakamoto stage immediately after Vice President Vance’s speech.

Back at Resorts World Las Vegas, a lower-key soiree transpired all the way up at Alle Lounge on 66—a lofty cocktail lounge and bar featuring opulent, private penthouse-style elegance and unparalleled skyline views of the Strip. There, cryptocurrency mining specialists Digital Shovel debuted a sleek new lottery Bitcoin miner, allowing guests the chance to win over $300,000 in Bitcoin every 10 minutes.

