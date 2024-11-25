Inside Maxim’s F1 Las Vegas Party With Diplo & The Chainsmokers At The Wynn

Celebrities, models, influencers, artists and VIPs revved up a pre-race party at The Wynn’s XS nightclub.

The Chainsmokers and Diplo (Photo: Wynn Las Vegas)

Maxim partnered with luxury casino and resort Wynn Las Vegas for a high-octane event celebrating the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix that drew scores of celebrities, models, influencers, athletes, artists and other VIP guests to XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub (Photo: Wynn Las Vegas)

The sexy soiree was anchored by late-night performances from The Chainsmokers and Diplo, who hyped up the crowd into the wee hours at the sprawling indoor/outdoor venue, which utilized pyrotechnics, smoke effects and flying drones to accentuate the atmosphere as guests ordered bottles at VIP banquettes and vibed to EDM beats.

Jeffrey Wright, Michael Fassbender, David Glasser, Brandon Sklenar and friends at XS Nightclub (Photo: Wynn Las Vegas)

The glitzy guest list included actors Michael Fassbender, Paul Mescal, Jeffery Wright, Keegan Michael-Key, Zach Braff and Brandon Skenar; model/influencers Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Charly Jordan, Hailey Kalil and Tara Yummy; Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty; podcast personalities Caleb Pressley and Mike Majlak; Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin; deejays Alec Monopoly and TroyBoi; sports super-agent Rich Paul; Yellowstone producer David Glasser; and YouTubers Jonathan Cheban and David Dobrik.

(Photo: Wynn Las Vegas)

“Wynn Nightlife teaming up with Maxim for a successful party in Las Vegas over F1 weekend meant bringing together the best of two brands,” said Ryan Jones, vice president of Wynn Nightlife. “The event delivered an exclusive and energetic experience for race fans in a premier Vegas nightlife setting.”

The Chainsmokers and Diplo (Photo: Wynn Las Vegas)

The fun-filled evening stretched from Friday, November 22 into early Saturday morning. Saturday’s thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix race along the Sin City strip saw Mercedes driver George Russell edge out teammate Lewis Hamilton for the win, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Formula One championship.

Step inside Maxim’s Las Vegas Grand Prix party with the exclusive photos and video above.