Inside Maxim’s Montreal Grand Prix Party With French Montana, NERVO & Sommer Ray

Rapper French Montana and top deejays performed for VIP guests at the Montreal event.

French Montana (Andrew Brestansky)

(MOEtreal)

NERVO (Andrew Brestansky)

(Andrew Brestansky)

Sommer Ray (Andrew Brestansky)

(Andrew Brestansky)

The Maxim Grand Prix Party, proudly presented by Michelob ULTRA in collaboration with 888casino.net, returned in spectacular fashion on Saturday, June 8. Maxim transformed the iconic Windsor Station in Montreal, Canada, into an epicenter of luxury, excitement and entertainment.

The event showcased an opulent blend of celebrities, performances and luxury experiences, reaffirming its status as the highlight of the race weekend. The evening culminated in a standout performance by rapper French Montana. His appearance ensured that the Maxim Grand Prix Party upheld its tradition of unforgettable star-studded performances. The Aussie dynamic duo NERVO, famed for their infectious beats, kept the energy levels soaring with their DJ set. Adding to the night’s allure, fitness icon and social media sensation Sommer Ray brought her unique energy to the stage.

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre (Andrew Brestansky)

New York Islanders forward Julien Gauthier (Dan Peres)

Pro boxer Jean Pascal (Dan Peres)

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (Dan Peres)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (Dan Peres)

Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher (Dan Peres)

American ice dancer Madison Chock (Dan Peres)

Soccer player Florence Belzile (Andrew Brestansky)

Guests were immersed in a dazzling array of brand activations, acrobatic performances and endless photo opportunities, all set to the backdrop of top-tier musical performances. Esteemed partners like renowned whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s and Canada’s largest automotive group Dilawri made their return. New to this year’s event, Pur Sang Vodka, co-owned by MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, offered exquisite cocktails crafted from the finest premium vodka. St-Pierre also made a guest appearance on the Maxim stage. L’Oréal’s Azzaro fragrance returned, ensuring that guests stayed fresh throughout the evening.

Annually, the Maxim Grand Prix Party draws an impressive array of celebrities and professional athletes, and this year was no exception. Attendees included Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher, professional boxer Jean Pascal, New York Islander Julien Gauthier, singer Alicia Moffet, actor and comedian Kevin Raphael, model and influencer Claudia Tihan, rock band Arkells, professional wrestler Alex Moore, the Montreal Alouettes football team, the Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team, Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, Olympic swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey, American ice dancer Madison Chock and many more.

Maxim is renowned for hosting glamorous events that bring together influential figures from sports, music and entertainment. The Maxim Grand Prix Party’s allure lies not only in its glamorous guest list but also in its creation of a night of unrivaled opulence and entertainment. This year’s musical lineup surpassed all expectations, delivering yet another night to remember. The magazine’s history of featuring top-tier acts continued this year, building on past performances by icons like Diplo, Wyclef Jean, T-Pain, Francis Mercier with Kiesza, Sam Blacky, DJ Ruckus and Diamond Cafe.