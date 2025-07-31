Inside The Cowboys Music Festival’s Maxim VIP Experience At Calgary Stampede

Western-luxe vibes and performances by multi-platinum country artists Jordan Davis and Maren Morris elevated the Stampede to new heights.

(Cowboys Music Festival/Maestro Entertainment/H Events)

The 2025 Calgary Stampede reached a red-hot zenith as Cowboys Music Festival and Maxim teamed up for an unforgettable Maxim VIP Experience—a first-of-its-kind, ultra-exclusive nightlife event hosted at the brand-new Cowboys Park.

Presented by Cowboys Music Festival (CMF) and powered by Maestro Entertainment and H Events, the Maxim VIP Experience brought together an international guest list of celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers for a red-carpet affair that redefined western luxury on July 10.

(Cowboys Music Festival/Maestro Entertainment/H Events)

More than 100 stunning models hosted the evening, welcoming guests into a lavish western-luxe world filled with premium bottle service, branded activations, elevated hospitality, and non-stop live entertainment. The fusion of Stampede spirit and upscale nightlife made it the must-attend night of CMF 2025.

(Cowboys Music Festival/Maestro Entertainment/H Events)

With special performances from top-tier artists including Maren Morris, Jordan Davis, and surprise appearances throughout the evening, the energy was electric from start to finish.

(Cowboys Music Festival/Maestro Entertainment/H Events)

The Maxim VIP Experience marked a bold new chapter in CMF’s 29-year legacy as Canada’s most iconic music and nightlife event. From the roar of the crowd to the shimmer of the spotlight, Cowboys Park was the place to be—and July 10 will go down as one of the most fun-filled nights in Calgary Stampede history.