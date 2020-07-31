Snoop Dogg Says Eminem Isn't on His Top 10 Rappers List, And Fans Have Reacted

Snoop Dogg; Eminem Getty Images

Snoop Dogg probably wasn't trying to start something. He did though, as far as Eminem's fans are concerned, when he said during an interview that he didn't consider Em among the top 10 all-time great rappers.

Snoop was discussing artists who like him were proteges of Dr. Dre, who has long had the Midas touch when it comes to unearthing and promoting new talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Complex grabbed the quote:

"Eminem! The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou wow," Snoop Dogg said. "[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game thinks that he's top 10 lyricists and everything that comes with it. That's just because he's with Dr. Dre."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Snoop explained that the 1980s were the problem—the white rapper formerly known as Marshall Mathers "couldn't fuck with" big names of the era like "Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J ... Like Ice Cube."

He backed away from making it sound like an intentional insult, saying he respected Eminem and saw him as a teammate under Dre, but he didn't really have any use for Em's music.

Fans of Snoop and Eminem jumped all over his comments.

Many also noted that Eminem listed his top 10 via Twitter in June 2020 and he didn't mention Snoop either.

So it all evens out?

Maybe not, but sometimes in music as in politics, it isn't the nature of the publicity that sells new tracks, it's that you got your name out there regardless.

Both Snoop and Eminem have always been good at that.

At press time Eminem hadn't responded to Snoop's comments, but MTV announced he was nominated for a Video Music Award and Billboard noted that makes him "the first artist to amass eight career nominations for video of the year."

Maybe that's all the response he needs.