OnlyFans Model Blasts Airline After Being Told To Cover Up 'Inappropriate Outfit'

"Apparently my top is too small and I couldn't fly without covering up. If I had small breasts I guarantee they wouldn't have said anything."

OnlyFans model Isabelle Eleanore is accusing an Australian airline of "discrimination and humiliation" after being told to cover up her revealing outfit on a recent flight.

Before taking her seat on a Jetstar flight from Australia's Gold Coast to Melbourne, the model and influencer claims a flight attendant forced her to wear a high-visibility vest to cover her crop top, despite not being asked to cover up by other airport staff beforehand.

According to Eleanore, the flight attendant said, "You can't fly with what you're wearing, you can't wear a bikini," per the Daily Mail.

"So they made a huge scene when I stepped on the plane and made me wait in front of everyone while they searched for something to cover me up with," she posted to Instagram and Twitter.

"Then I had to walk all the way to my seat wearing this vest. This is discrimination and humiliation Jet Star Australia. Apparently my top is too small and I couldn't fly without covering up. If I had small breasts I guarantee they wouldn't have said anything. They have forced me to put on a hi-vis vest. I am lost.... is it 1921 not 2021?"

As she lamented to her nearly 58,000 Instagram followers, "This is actually fucked."

Eleanore further elaborated on the incident to Australia's 9News, saying, "[The flight attendant] looked at the ticket and then looked up and said 'Oh, do you have a jumper you can wear?' And then here's me thinking she must be concerned I'm going to get cold on the flight, it's going to be cold in Melbourne or something."

While Eleanore ultimately agreed to wear the high-vis vest, she also posted, "PS: Should I really be wearing someone else's filthy uniform in the middle of a pandemic? Get me the fuck off this plane."

Her IG fans got another update after the story began gaining traction.

"The reason this is striking a chord with so many people isn't a reflection on me, but a reflection on society, and the belief that society should be able to dictate what is acceptable for people (more so women) to wear and do."

"A minority of people think I am taking this as an opportunity for media attention, but this is in fact me standing up for myself and standing up for anyone who has ever felt personally victimized by someone."

"I am making a stand against bullying in all forms, this needs to stop," she concluded.

As for Jetstar, the airline later publicly apologized for the apparent mishap.

'We've contacted Isabelle about her recent experience and have apologized for the way the situation was handled,' Jetstar said.

"There was a misunderstanding of what our policy was, and we have reminded our crew of our dress requirements. While we do have basic dress requirements on our flights (ie. shoes), we do not have any policy regarding crop tops."