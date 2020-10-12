Jack White Honored Eddie Van Halen By Playing Special Guitar During 'SNL' Performance

"I wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. Rest in peace."

Jack White paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen by shredding one of the late rock icon's guitar models on Saturday Night Live.

White, who stepped in as the show's musical guest after country artist Morgan Wallen was nixed for violating COVID-19 safety protocols, played a medley of songs from his 2014 solo album Lazaretto.

"I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL," White wrote in an Instagram post teasing the performance. "The guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added). Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs."

White added that "he wouldn't insult the man's talent" by covering a Van Halen tune. "Thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace."

After White finished his set, the show featured a brief clip of Van Halen' 1987 SNL appearance. Host Bill Burr capped off the episode with the words, "Rest in peace, Eddie Van Halen."

Van Halen passed away at age 65 after a long battle with throat cancer on October 6. Among the many tributes that poured in from fans and fellow esteemed musicians was a touching note from his son Wolf Van Halen, who wrote, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."