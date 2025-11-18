Jack White, Post Malone, Lil Jon To Headline NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Shows

Carve out some time for these Turkey Day games featuring superstar musicians.

(Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving triple-header will be intermitted by Jack White, Post Malone, and Lil Jon, as the superstars hit the stage for halftime performances during the league’s trio of Turkey Day games.

White, who was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Meg White as the White Stripes, will perform for his hometown crowd as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in Motor City. According to Rolling Stone, fellow Detroiter Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg will executive produce the show, which will almost certainly feature a performance of the White Stripes’ certified stadium anthem, “Seven Nation Army.”

White made the announcement in a joint post on Instagram with the Lions, the NFL, and Rosenberg. A video, set to his 2024 single “That’s How I’m Feeling” shows a blue vinyl record being pressed—likely at the local Third Man Pressing plant, which is owned and operated by White’s Third Man Records label. The center label teases the performance, and the video’s caption reads, “Hot off the press.”

Meanwhile, Malone, a noted Dallas Cowboys superfan, announced that he’ll take the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where his team will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at home. A full-fledged commercial shared to IG teased that the hitmaker’s performance will ring in the Red Kettle Kickoff, a long-running fundraising effort between the Cowboys organization and The Salvation Army that raises money for those in need during the holidays. The cheeky clip features Malone parking a big rig in a parking spot reserved for Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ multi-billionaire owner.

Rapper and producer Lil Jon, perhaps best known for contributing hyped-up catchphrases to club mega-hits like “Turn Down for What” and “Yeah!” will perform at halftime as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.



The NFL’s Thanksgiving triple header kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET with Packers at Lions, continuing at 4:30 p.m. ET with Chiefs at Cowboys, and finishing the night at 8:20 p.m. ET with Bengals at Ravens.