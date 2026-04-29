‘Jackass: Best And Last’ Trailer: Johnny Knoxville And Co. Say Goodbye To Iconic Stunt Franchise

The beloved crew of middle-aged daredevils are back for one last hurrah that hits theaters on June 26.

(YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee-Man, Dave England, “Danger” Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy are officially bidding farewell after a quarter-century of high-stakes shenanigans.

The new trailer for Jackass: Best and Last previews the fifth and final outing for the franchise’s core tribe of “professional” stuntmen, all of whom are now firmly middle-aged. Nevertheless, no punches will be pulled—including the pneumatically powered one that lands on Steve-O. That’s one of a compilation of physical gags that also features a shock collar for the male member, the most extreme rendition of the bungee-tethered porta-potty, a new “escape room from hell,” and new cast member Larry, a Boston Dynamics-style bipedal robot with a penchant for exploring the human anatomy.

The franchise has its roots in a magazine article for now-defunct skateboarding publication Big Brother—Knoxville wanted to test various self-defense equipment on himself for an article. Big Brother editor Jeff Tremaine convinced Knoxville to film the stunt instead. Shortly thereafter, future Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze worked with Tremaine and Knoxville to develop the original MTV reality show Jackass, which gave the network its highest ratings in history over its brief run from 2000 to 2002. In the two decades since, four main movies have been released, three of which got companion outtake cuts.

As Knoxville candidly says in the newest footage: “25 years, and we haven’t learned a goddamn thing.” Watch the trailer for Jackass: Best and Last ahead of its theatrical debut on June 26.