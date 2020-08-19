'Mad Men' Actress January Jones Turns Up The Heat With Bikini Instagrams

Getty Images

January Jones needed a cool drink to beat the summer heat in her latest bikini-clad "thirst trap." The 42-year-old Mad Men actress turned heads on the 'Gram while rocking a hot magenta look by Gigi C Bikinis.

"It’s 103 degrees, literally thirsty," she cheekily captioned the selfie. Well over 100,000 of her 1 million followers like the post, with a few even offering their thoughts in the comments section.

“So beautiful. I’d bring you some water," one chimed in, per the New York Post. Another referenced Jones' flirty plea for a phone date with NBA star Kawhi Leonard after he led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 126-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks in early August.

“Kawhi ain’t got you up yet? Crazy,” the follower wrote.

Jones hasn't held back on the swimsuit snaps during her quarantined summer. See a few more of her eye-popping pics below: