‘Jay Kelly’ Teaser Trailer: George Clooney & Adam Sandler Team For Netflix Movie About A Spiraling Movie Star And His Loyal Manager

It’s the Clooney/Sandler collab we’ve all been waiting for.

(Peter Mountain/Netflix)

Netflix has released the first official teaser trailer for Jay Kelly, the new film from writer-director Noah Baumbach that pairs Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney with comedy kingpin Adam Sandler. The trailer offers a fresh glimpse into what appears to be a poignant and witty story about fame, image and self-worth.

The film stars Clooney as the titular Jay Kelly, a movie star who is wrestling with his own identity, and Sandler as his fiercely loyal manager, Ron. The pair embark on a madcap journey across Europe that becomes unexpectedly introspective as they confront the choices and consequences of their intertwined lives. The teaser highlights Baumbach’s signature blend of drama and understated wit. In one scene, a woman confronts Jay, asking, “What do you say to people who say you only play yourself?” Kelly’s response sets the tone for the film’s core themes: “You know how difficult it is to be yourself? You try it.”

(Netflix/YouTube)

The highly anticipated film—which also stars Laura Dern, Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig, Riley Keough and Billy Crudup—will have a limited theatrical run starting November 14, before it begins streaming on Netflix on December 5. Watch the trailer below.