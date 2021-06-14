Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Return in 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ just dropped a new trailer for its signature series The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup and more.

Check out the Season 2 trailer above, and get up to speed with Apple's official The Morning Show season two plot synopsis here:

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as 'Stella Bak,' a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as 'Ty Fitzgerald,' a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as 'Eric Nomani,' a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as 'Cybil Richards,' the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as 'Gayle Berman,' a news producer; Valeria Golino as 'Paola Lambruschini,' a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-

The Morning Show returns on September 17 exclusively on Apple TV+. The 10-episode second season premieres with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday after that.