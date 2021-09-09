Watch Jennifer Lawrence And Leo DiCaprio Try To Stop a Global Catastrophe In 'Don’t Look Up' Teaser Trailer

The Netflix movie tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy earth.

Check out the full official Netflix synopsis here:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.



With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).



With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don't Look Up is written and directed by Academy Award winner McKay and co-stars a stacked cast including Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

The film starts streaming exclusively on Netflix on December 10. Watch the teaser trailer above.