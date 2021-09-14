Jennifer Lopez Hailed as 'World's Sexiest Woman' in Western-Themed Met Gala Look

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez made a splash at the 2021 Met Gala, inspiring a new "world's sexiest woman" nomination in the process.

Ralph Lauren designed the 52-year-old pop star and actress' ensemble featuring a low-cut brown dress, matching choker, faux fur and cowgirl hat. The wild west-inspired look fit right into the event's "American Independence" theme.

Barstool Sports hailed J.Lo as the "sexiest woman in the world," while MTV tweeted, "a subtle ~chic~ reminder to start expanding my hat collection."

Lopez attended the Met Gala with Ben Affleck, whom she's recently rekindled a relationship with nearly 20 years after the pair first dated.

The couple, referred to in the press as "Bennifer 2.0," produced a viral moment by kissing through two masks in accordance with the event's guidelines, per the New York Post.

While Lopez has been a Met Gala fixture since 2004, Billie Eilish made her first appearance at the legendarily fashionable fundraiser.

Channeling Marilyn Monroe's iconic blonde hair, the 19-year-old "Your Power" artist donned a dramatic Oscar de la Renta dress under one condition: that the designer brand pledge to stop using all animal fur.

"It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!" Eilish, a passionate vegan, wrote on Instagram.

"I am beyond thrilled that the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too."

"I’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same."