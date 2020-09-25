Jennifer Lopez Sends 'Vacation Vibes' With Bikini Photo Shoot

The actress and singer is on fire at 51.

Getty Images

It's officially fall, but Jennifer Lopez is still sending summery "vacation vibes" to her 131 million followers in an eye-popping bikini pic.

The 51-year-old pop star and actress flaunted her sculpted physique in a tropical palm print two-piece by Zimmerman. Upon closer inspection, Page Six noted that Lopez is also donning gold Mini Mini Jewels dog tag pendants that spell out J-L-O.

The photo, lensed by Ana Carballosa, was posted days before Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma dropped two collaborative singles “Pa Ti” and “Lonely,” along with a double-feature music video that'll appear in the forthcoming movie Marry Me. Billboard reports that the duo will co-star alongside Owen Wilson in the rom-com, which is due out in 2021.

In the meantime, see more of Lopez's stunning Instagram photos below: