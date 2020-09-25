Jennifer Lopez Sends 'Vacation Vibes' With Bikini Photo Shoot
It's officially fall, but Jennifer Lopez is still sending summery "vacation vibes" to her 131 million followers in an eye-popping bikini pic.
The 51-year-old pop star and actress flaunted her sculpted physique in a tropical palm print two-piece by Zimmerman. Upon closer inspection, Page Six noted that Lopez is also donning gold Mini Mini Jewels dog tag pendants that spell out J-L-O.
The photo, lensed by Ana Carballosa, was posted days before Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma dropped two collaborative singles “Pa Ti” and “Lonely,” along with a double-feature music video that'll appear in the forthcoming movie Marry Me. Billboard reports that the duo will co-star alongside Owen Wilson in the rom-com, which is due out in 2021.
In the meantime, see more of Lopez's stunning Instagram photos below: