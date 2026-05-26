Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara Flaunt Age-Defying Figures With Summer-Ready Photo Drops

The 56-year-old J-Lo flaunted her fit figure in a white bikini at a Memorial Day Weekend pool party, while Vergara stunned in a form-fitting party dress.

(Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez kicked off summer in her signature skin-baring style by including sultry swimsuit pics in her Memorial Day Weekend photo drop on Instagram.

The singer/actress, 56, flaunted her age-defying abs in a white bikini while sharing pool party snaps at what appeared to be a luxury villa. Posing by the pool, J-Lo sipped on a frosty drink while soaking up the sun before covering up in a white sundress for other pics.

“Spending the day with the people I love,” she captioned her post.”Happy Memorial Day everybody.”

Elsewhere, Modern Family bombshell Sofia Vergara, 53, turned heads in a form-fitting white dress at her own Memorial Day festivities. She captioned her Instagram post: “Feliz Memorial Day weekend,” adding several American flag and heart emojis.

Lopez previously made sartorial news last week by squeezing into the skimpy lace-up jeans from her 2001 “Ain’t in Funny” music video for an IG video alongside Mika Abdalla.

As for Vergara, don’t expect the former model (and Maxim cover star) to be posting swimsuit snaps on the regular. In a previous interview with People, the Colombian-born actress reflected on her style evolution.

“I have so many pictures of me in a bathing suit,” she said. “People keep sending me pictures. It’s super funny. I don’t do that anymore, obviously, only when I’m on vacation. And, of course, now, I’m 53, before I was 22, 23, so things have changed a lot.”