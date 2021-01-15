Jennifer Lopez Vs. Salma Hayek: Whose Instagram Bikini Photos Reign Supreme?

Which 50-something bombshell has the more scorching swimsuit pics? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!
Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek are both in their 50s, but you wouldn't know it based off their absolutely scorching Instagram feeds—we're talking bikini-clad selfies, booty-baring snaps and low-cut looks. But which superstar beauty's IG brings the most heat in terms of actual likes?

Let's take a look at the most popular recent thirst trap from each. This cleverly captioned shot of J.Lo's "beach bum" amassed around 4.69 million likes, while Hayek's modeling of a plunging halter-neck and matching bottom raked in an impressive 2.09 million likes. 

It's important to note that Lopez gets significantly more eyeballs, with 138 million followers compared to Hayek's 16.9 million. If you do the math, only 3.4 percent of Lopez's followers clicked the "heart" button, while 12.4 percent of Hayek's did the same. 

That's just one steamy example to consider—see four more of Lopez and Hayek's hottest 'grams below: 

Jennifer Lopez

Salma Hayek 

