Jennifer Love Hewitt & Madelyn Cline Star In First Trailer For ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot

J-Love is BACK.

Jennifer Love Hewitt in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The first trailer for the 2025 reboot of the late ’90s horror classic I Know What You Did Last Summer has dropped, offering a sneak peek at the revival of the beloved franchise. Sony Pictures released the footage online this week, after its debut last month at CinemaCon.

The latest installment stars a fresh ensemble cast including Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, and Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Chase Sui Wonders. However, the trailer’s biggest draw is the return of original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., reprising their iconic roles from the 1997 flick and its 1998 follow-up, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. The new film centers on a new group of five friends bound by a dark secret: a pact to remain silent about their involvement in a tragic car accident. As they grapple with the aftermath, their lives intertwine with two survivors of the Southport Massacre from 1997, hinting at a deeper history of violence in the seemingly idyllic coastal town.

Madelyn Cline in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Prinze Jr.’s character ominously states in the trailer, “This isn’t the first time there’s been violence like this in Southport.” Later, Hewitt’s character appears to be piecing together the terrifying puzzle, delivering a pointed question: “I just have one question. What did you do last summer?” Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson helmed the film from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky, building upon an initial script by Leah McKendrick. Neal Moritz, who served as a producer on the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, returns in the same capacity, cementing a connection to the franchise’s roots.

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer, a box office smash, premiered in 1997. Starring a memorably cleavage-baring Hewitt, Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe, the ’90s popcorn classic followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-wielding killer after they attempted to cover up a hit-and-run accident. The screenplay was penned by Scream writer Kevin Williamson and was based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to hit theaters on July 18. Watch the trailer below.