Watch Jessica Alba Clap Back at Critics While Taking on Spicy Wings on 'Hot Ones'

Jessica Alba conquered Hot Ones' increasingly spicy chicken wing gauntlet while revisiting her two-episode stint on 90210, breakout role on James Cameron's Dark Angel sci-fi series, and more on Complex's massively popular web show.

The classic Maxim cover model and star of Fox's L.A.'s Finest handled the heat with relative ease as host Sean Evans asked specific questions about her early acting career.

"On the set of 90210, I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," Alba explained. "It was like, ‘You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set."

Being that Alba is both a successful actress and business woman as the founder of eco-friendly household product brand The Honest Company, Evans took the opportunity to ask which industry her harshest critics come from.

Getty Images

"I feel like a lot of movie reviewers, excuse me if I'm speaking out of turn, especially then, they love a good headline. It's all about the headline and it's all about a salacious headline, and for some reason, scandal seems to prevail over you complimenting someone," she explained. "I, for whatever reason, have been on the other side of the burn every time. I don't think I've actually had a good review my entire career, but I'm cool with it. I'm here on Hot Ones."

Maxim

And when it came time for Hot Ones' recurring "Explain That 'Gram" segment, Alba sang John Daly's praises while recalling her time on the links with the hard-partying golf legend.

"One of the best days of my life she said. "He is a fucking legend. He like sneezes and the ball goes 350 yards straight down the line."

See the full episode above.