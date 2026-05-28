Jessica Alba Stuns As New Face Of Luxury Jeweler Gabriel & Co.

The entrepreneur, actress and former Maxim cover star heats up New York City in a new jewelry campaign.

(Gabriel & Co.)

Just in time for wedding season, bridal-themed jeweler Gabriel & Co. has found a fittingly gorgeous face to showcase its latest wares in none other than Jessica Alba.

(Gabriel & Co.)

The actress, entrepreneur and former Maxim cover star showcases the company in its new “Love, Perfected” campaign, marking the first time the jeweler has worked with a celebrity. Alba wears the Gabriel & Co. Bujukan Collection, among other luxe bracelets, rings and necklaces to great effect, styling accessories that celebrate what the company calls “the Balinese art of persuasion.”

(Gabriel & Co.)

Alba also wears a range of pieces from the Gabriel & Co. Silver Edit, including an impressive 14-karat yellow gold and 925 sterling silver Bujukan bangle bracelet.

Alba’s beauty is reflected in other equally striking pieces, like a 14-karat white yellow gold Bujukan link necklace, while the entrepreneur also sports a 14-karat white yellow gold Bujukan baguette and Princess Diamond split bangle bracelet.

(Gabriel & Co.)

Billed as “a natural choice for the brand,” Alba’s own love of fine jewelry stretches back decades, she said. “Jewelry has always been such a personal expression for me. It’s not just about how something looks, but what it represents,” she said, adding that Gabriel & Co. “bring this to life in such a genuine way, creating pieces that celebrate both everyday beauty and life’s biggest milestones. It becomes part of your life, your memories, and the moments you want to hold onto.”

More than two decades after Alba first graced the cover of Maxim, her instincts for a great partnership seemingly remain as strong as ever. About a decade after founding her better-for-you consumer goods and beauty business Honest Company, Alba reportedly earned a nine-figure profit in 2021 after the company went public.

And with a campaign set against the hustle and bustle of New York City, Alba’s beauty and authenticity continues to shine through, Gabriel & Co. noted. “Jessica brings an authenticity and grace that aligns seamlessly with our brand, making her the perfect choice to bring our vision to life.” said Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder Dominick Gabriel.

To shop Alba’s favorite selections for that special someone in your life, head to Gabriel & Co.