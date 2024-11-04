Jessica Alba To Star In ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ Italian Sports Car Biopic

Alba joins a cast that includes Anthony Hopkins, Michele Morrone and Andy Garcia.

Nov 4, 2024
(Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba is the latest name to join the upcoming sports car biopic Maserati: The Brothers.

The former Maxim cover star—who reportedly earned a cool $122 million when her beauty and consumer brand Honest Company went public in 2021— joins Anthony Hopkins, Michele Morrone and Andy Garcia in the film about the brothers behind the iconic Italian automotive brand. Alba, 43, will play the “pivotal” character of Sandra, Morrone will star as Alfieri Maserati and Hopkins is set to play an Italian financier who bankrolls the family.

The film will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bobby Moresco (Crash) and is set to begin shooting later this month in Italy. It will be produced by Italy’s Andrea Iervolino, who previously produced the Moresco-directed biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Michael Mann’s Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.

Deadline, which first revealed the Alba casting news, also provided a primer on the history of Maserati, the storied sports car company that was founded in 1914 in a garage in Bologna, Italy by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto.

“From its early days, the company—which is now known for luxury cars—was connected to the world of car racing. Maserati’s first Grand Prix vehicle is the one that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near fatal crash. Alfieri died a few years later at the age of 44 from injuries related to that crash. In 1937, the brothers sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.”

Alba, 43, recently starred in Netflix’sTrigger Warning and continues to host the Roku Original reality series Honest Renovations. Producer Iervolino celebrated the Sin City actress’s casting with this statement:

“Jessica Alba is an artist of remarkable versatility and screen presence. Her ability to bring authenticity to every role she plays adds a unique quality to Maserati: The Brothers. We are confident that her contribution will enrich this story of passion, challenges, and Italian innovation.”

