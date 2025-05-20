Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Tony Hinchcliffe & Shannon Sharpe Among YouTube’s Top Podcasts

Comedians, true crime commentators and celebrity interviewers rank high on YouTube’s first Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart.

Tony Hinchcliffe (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

With over of 1 billion monthly listeners tuning into their favorite podcasts on YouTube, the Google-owned video sharing platform has launched a brand new Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart to track the vast array of content, Billboard-style.

The inaugural 100-show list is led by The Joe Rogan Experience. While the stalwart podcast hosted by comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is uploaded first and foremost to Spotify as part of a reported $250 million deal inked in 2024, a non-exclusivity clause allows full episodes to be uploaded to YouTube, among them being Rogan’s interview with President Donald Trump, which reigns as the most viewed episode of JRE‘s Spotify era with 58 million views.

Kill Tony, long touted as “the world’s number-one live podcast” by host and standup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, takes the No. 2 spot on the Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart. The roast joke-fueled program, which features a panel of professional comics loosely “judging” 60-second sets performed by randomly selected participants ranging in experience from first-timers to rising stand-ups, has been active on the platform for a decade and premiered on Netflix with a one-off special in early 2025.

Rotten Mango, a popular true crime podcast featuring host Stephanie Soo’s unique storytelling-style coverage of disturbing criminal cases, rounds out the top 3. Other entries into the top 10 include 48 Hours, the podcast edition of CBS’s long-running true crime show, as well as the the progressive political podcast The MeidasTouch, long-running pop culture commentary podcast H3, comedian Theo Von’s celebrity interview platform This Past Weekend, and Club Shay Shay from three-time Super Bowl champ-turned-sports personality Shannon Sharpe, who is currently embroiled in a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape.

YouTube will update the Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart with shows ranked by watch time. Charts will include playlists that are designated as “podcasts” by the creator in the upload process and will not include playlists that contain only clips or YouTube Shorts. Per Mediaite, check out YouTube’s top 100 podcasts right now below: