Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Tony Hinchcliffe & Shannon Sharpe Among YouTube’s Top Podcasts
Comedians, true crime commentators and celebrity interviewers rank high on YouTube’s first Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart.
With over of 1 billion monthly listeners tuning into their favorite podcasts on YouTube, the Google-owned video sharing platform has launched a brand new Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart to track the vast array of content, Billboard-style.
The inaugural 100-show list is led by The Joe Rogan Experience. While the stalwart podcast hosted by comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is uploaded first and foremost to Spotify as part of a reported $250 million deal inked in 2024, a non-exclusivity clause allows full episodes to be uploaded to YouTube, among them being Rogan’s interview with President Donald Trump, which reigns as the most viewed episode of JRE‘s Spotify era with 58 million views.
Kill Tony, long touted as “the world’s number-one live podcast” by host and standup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, takes the No. 2 spot on the Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart. The roast joke-fueled program, which features a panel of professional comics loosely “judging” 60-second sets performed by randomly selected participants ranging in experience from first-timers to rising stand-ups, has been active on the platform for a decade and premiered on Netflix with a one-off special in early 2025.
Rotten Mango, a popular true crime podcast featuring host Stephanie Soo’s unique storytelling-style coverage of disturbing criminal cases, rounds out the top 3. Other entries into the top 10 include 48 Hours, the podcast edition of CBS’s long-running true crime show, as well as the the progressive political podcast The MeidasTouch, long-running pop culture commentary podcast H3, comedian Theo Von’s celebrity interview platform This Past Weekend, and Club Shay Shay from three-time Super Bowl champ-turned-sports personality Shannon Sharpe, who is currently embroiled in a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape.
YouTube will update the Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart with shows ranked by watch time. Charts will include playlists that are designated as “podcasts” by the creator in the upload process and will not include playlists that contain only clips or YouTube Shorts. Per Mediaite, check out YouTube’s top 100 podcasts right now below:
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Kill Tony
- Rotten Mango
- 48 Hours
- The MeidasTouch Podcast
- H3 Podcast
- Club Shay Shay
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
- Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
- Dr Insanity
- Shawn Ryan Show
- The Pat McAfee Show
- Timcast IRL
- The Diary Of A CEO
- CreepCast
- Karen Read
- Murder, Mystery & Makeup
- The Tucker Carlson Show
- The Megyn Kelly Show
- Gil’s Arena
- Reality Check with Ross Coulthart
- Lex Fridman Podcast
- It Is What It Is
- Bad Friends Podcast
- 60 Minutes
- PBD Podcast
- A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Nightcap
- Just Trish
- The Lets Read Podcast
- IHIP News
- Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber
- Unsubscribe Podcast
- The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller
- The Philip DeFranco Show
- The Yak
- Smosh Mouth
- NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
- Breaking Points
- Timcast News Stories
- Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
- True Crime with Kendall Rae
- Dark History
- Julian Dorey Podcast
- Authorized Account
- StarTalk Podcast
- Distractible
- Serialously with Annie Elise
- TigerBelly
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- Democracy Now!
- Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
- Triggernometry
- On Purpose Podcast
- rSlash
- The 85 South Comedy Show
- You Should Know Podcast
- Power Hour
- Royals
- The Why Files: Operation Podcast
- Flagrant
- Crime Fix with Angenette Levy
- Legal AF Podcast
- The Benny Show
- The Broski Report
- Huberman Lab
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows
- Breaking News
- Drink Champs
- ScreenCrush
- The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya
- Shane Dawson Podcast
- Stories from the Bible
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Two Hot Takes
- #RolandMartinUnfiltered
- Bulwark Takes
- Democracy Watch with Marc Elias
- Pardon My Take
- 2 Bears, 1 Cave
- Club 520 Podcast
- 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony
- Funky Friday Podcast
- Impaulsive Podcast
- Extra Anormal Podcast
- Your Mom’s House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P
- 520 in the Morning
- The Intersection with Popok
- Crime
- Critical Role
- The Matt Walsh Show
- The Tim Dillon Show
- Javier Ceriani
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- The David Pakman Show
- La Cotorrisa – Anecdotarios
- The Yard Podcast
- Crime Weekly