Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Tony Hinchcliffe & Shannon Sharpe Among YouTube’s Top Podcasts

Comedians, true crime commentators and celebrity interviewers rank high on YouTube’s first Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart.

May 20, 2025
Tony Hinchcliffe (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

With over of 1 billion monthly listeners tuning into their favorite podcasts on YouTube, the Google-owned video sharing platform has launched a brand new Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart to track the vast array of content, Billboard-style.

The inaugural 100-show list is led by The Joe Rogan Experience. While the stalwart podcast hosted by comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is uploaded first and foremost to Spotify as part of a reported $250 million deal inked in 2024, a non-exclusivity clause allows full episodes to be uploaded to YouTube, among them being Rogan’s interview with President Donald Trump, which reigns as the most viewed episode of JRE‘s Spotify era with 58 million views.

Kill Tony, long touted as “the world’s number-one live podcast” by host and standup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, takes the No. 2 spot on the Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart. The roast joke-fueled program, which features a panel of professional comics loosely “judging” 60-second sets performed by randomly selected participants ranging in experience from first-timers to rising stand-ups, has been active on the platform for a decade and premiered on Netflix with a one-off special in early 2025.

Rotten Mango, a popular true crime podcast featuring host Stephanie Soo’s unique storytelling-style coverage of disturbing criminal cases, rounds out the top 3. Other entries into the top 10 include 48 Hours, the podcast edition of CBS’s long-running true crime show, as well as the the progressive political podcast The MeidasTouch, long-running pop culture commentary podcast H3, comedian Theo Von’s celebrity interview platform This Past Weekend, and Club Shay Shay from three-time Super Bowl champ-turned-sports personality Shannon Sharpe, who is currently embroiled in a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape.

YouTube will update the Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart with shows ranked by watch time. Charts will include playlists that are designated as “podcasts” by the creator in the upload process and will not include playlists that contain only clips or YouTube Shorts. Per Mediaite, check out YouTube’s top 100 podcasts right now below:

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Kill Tony
  3. Rotten Mango
  4. 48 Hours
  5. The MeidasTouch Podcast
  6. H3 Podcast
  7. Club Shay Shay
  8. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
  9. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
  10. Dr Insanity
  11. Shawn Ryan Show
  12. The Pat McAfee Show
  13. Timcast IRL
  14. The Diary Of A CEO
  15. CreepCast
  16. Karen Read
  17. Murder, Mystery & Makeup
  18. The Tucker Carlson Show
  19. The Megyn Kelly Show
  20. Gil’s Arena
  21. Reality Check with Ross Coulthart
  22. Lex Fridman Podcast
  23. It Is What It Is
  24. Bad Friends Podcast
  25. 60 Minutes
  26. PBD Podcast
  27. A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers
  28. Nightcap
  29. Just Trish
  30. The Lets Read Podcast
  31. IHIP News
  32. Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber
  33. Unsubscribe Podcast
  34. The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller
  35. The Philip DeFranco Show
  36. The Yak
  37. Smosh Mouth
  38. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
  39. Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
  40. Breaking Points
  41. Timcast News Stories
  42. Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
  43. True Crime with Kendall Rae
  44. Dark History
  45. Julian Dorey Podcast
  46. Authorized Account
  47. StarTalk Podcast
  48. Distractible
  49. Serialously with Annie Elise
  50. TigerBelly
  51. The Joe Budden Podcast
  52. Democracy Now!
  53. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
  54. Triggernometry
  55. On Purpose Podcast
  56. rSlash
  57. The 85 South Comedy Show
  58. You Should Know Podcast
  59. Power Hour
  60. Royals
  61. The Why Files: Operation Podcast
  62. Flagrant
  63. Crime Fix with Angenette Levy
  64. Legal AF Podcast
  65. The Benny Show
  66. The Broski Report
  67. Huberman Lab
  68. Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  69. Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows
  70. Breaking News
  71. Drink Champs
  72. ScreenCrush
  73. The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya
  74. Shane Dawson Podcast
  75. Stories from the Bible
  76. The Mel Robbins Podcast
  77. Two Hot Takes
  78. #RolandMartinUnfiltered
  79. Bulwark Takes
  80. Democracy Watch with Marc Elias
  81. Pardon My Take
  82. 2 Bears, 1 Cave
  83. Club 520 Podcast
  84. 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony
  85. Funky Friday Podcast
  86. Impaulsive Podcast
  87. Extra Anormal Podcast
  88. Your Mom’s House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P
  89. 520 in the Morning
  90. The Intersection with Popok
  91. Crime
  92. Critical Role
  93. The Matt Walsh Show
  94. The Tim Dillon Show
  95. Javier Ceriani
  96. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
  97. The David Pakman Show
  98. La Cotorrisa – Anecdotarios
  99. The Yard Podcast
  100. Crime Weekly
