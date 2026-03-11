John Varvatos Taps Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers For Latest Rock-Themed Collection

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1976 debut album.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the Bottom Line in New York City on November 19, 1977. (Courtesy of The Tom Petty Estate)

John Varvatos has long sought stylistic inspiration from rock ‘n roll legends. Last year, the menswear designer debuted a collection with John Lennon’s estate following his limited-edition t-shirt for the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds tour. He has previously collaborated on fashion drops for Led Zeppelin, Guns ‘N Roses, The Misfits, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix.

Since launching his eponymous brand in 1999, the Detroit-born Varvatos has enlisted Iggy Pop, Green Day, Chris Cornell, Gary Clark Jr., Paul Weller and other musical luminaries for his campaigns, and his flagship New York City store famously occupies the former site of legendary punk club CBGB. Now, Varvatos is runnin’ down a dream with a new line celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The band’s self-titled debut album was released on November 9, 1976 and features the classic tracks “American Girl” and “Breakdown.”

(John Varvatos)

The Tom Petty collection aims to blend “rebellious spirit with refined craftsmanship” with its suede jackets and blazers, premium denim, graphic t-shirts, and zip-up boots that are meant to channel the late singer’s effortlessly cool, laid-back vibe. It’s just the kind of release one might expect from Varvatos, who specializes in slim-fit suits, louche knitwear, leather jackets and distressed textures.

(John Varvatos)

Notable pieces include a Tom Petty Fringe Jacket ($3,498) and Tom Petty Jean ($598), cut from premium Italian denim in a medium-indigo wash, and the “Yer So Bad” Appliqué T ($198)—an upscale take on a graphic rock tee.

(John Varvatos)

“Since I first saw images of Tom Petty as a teenager, his style has deeply influenced me. To me, Tom’s style represented a certain freedom—a bohemian, rock, western, and Americana mixture that exuded confidence without being overly styled,” said Karl Aberg, VP of Creative at John Varvatos, in a statement announcing the launch. “He broke the rules, blending masculine and feminine elements with a sense of ease and attitude. This free sense of dress has become part of the fabric of how we dress today, and it certainly informs how we approach design and styling for the John Varvatos man.”

(John Varvatos)

The Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers 50th anniversary capsule launches March 11 at John Varvatos shops, select department stores, and online at johnvarvatos.com. Check out a first look at the line above.