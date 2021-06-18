'John Wick 4' Adds Martial Arts Legend To Already-Stacked Cast

It's shaping up to be the most lethal John Wick sequel yet.

Lionsgate

The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 just got even more badass with the addition of Mortal Kombat and Westworld actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who joins Keanu Reeves, martial arts star Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, and Bill Skarsgård in the upcoming sequel.

The Japanese-born actor has starred in more than 55 movies, most recently Netflix’s Army of the Dead and Mortal Kombat. He's also known for playing Musashi on HBO’s Westworld and stars in the upcoming Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt and FX's Shogun limited series. Deadline reports that Sanada "is renowned in Japan for his star-making role in The Twilight Samurai."

“Having long admired Hiroyuki as both actor and action performer, I’m thrilled and honored to welcome him to the John Wick family,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement announcing the casting.

The news comes only weeks after it was announced that Ip-Man star and martial arts badass Donnie Yen had joined John Wick: Chapter 4 as “an old friend of John Wick who shares his same history and many of the same enemies.”

BroBible reports that there are even rumors that Wesley Snipes—who has showed off his own martial arts chops in movies like Blade—could also join the cast in a supporting role. But with or without Snipes, the fourth installment of the John Wick series just might feature the franchise's most badass cast yet.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to start filming this summer and will blast its way into theaters on May 27, 2022.