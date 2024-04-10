‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Teaser Trailer: Watch Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Meet The Joker

“I’ll tell you what’s changed—I’m not alone anymore!”

(Warner Bros.)

The Clown Prince of Crime is set to have a “Bad Romance” with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in the new teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck and joins forces with Gaga in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to 2019’s billion-dollar blockbuster, Joker.

Scored to Burt Bacharach’s classic “What The World Needs Now is Love,” the trailer shows Fleck and Quinn meeting in prison before breaking out of their padded cells to inflict musical mayhem.

“I’m nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have,” Harley Quinn tells Joker as she mimes shooting herself in the head.

Joker later says in the clip: “I’ll tell you what’s changed. I’m not alone anymore—that’s what we should be talking about!”

The moody first look ends with Quinn at Arkham Asylum as she draws a happy face with red lipstick on the glass partition between her and The Joker. “I want to see the real you,” she tells him.

Joker became a massive hit and raked in more than $1 billion at the global box office after it was released in 2019. It was the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark and also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits the big screen on October 4, 2024—exactly five years after the first film.

Watch the first official teaser trailer above.