Jon Stewart Returning to TV with New Apple TV+ Series

Jon Stewart—whose The Daily Show pioneered a blend of biting political satire and pop culture commentary that was adopted by countless imitators (several of whom launched their careers on Stewart's show)—is returning to television with a new current affairs program for Apple TV+.

Stewart will executive produce the still-untitled show through his company Busboy Productions. But instead of serving up rapid-fire rants and hot takes on the news like he served up on The Daily Show, the new series will feature hour-long, single-subject episodes.

According to reports in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart's show is part of a multi-year deal with Apple and will feature Stewart overseeing on “a host of topics at the center of both the national conversation and his own advocacy work.”

THR writes, "For Apple, nabbing Stewart’s Daily Show follow-up is a major coup.”

The publication continues, “In his nearly two decades as host of the Comedy Central series, he earned 20 Emmys — including 10 consecutive outstanding variety series wins — and almost single-handedly redefined political satire in American culture. Though Stewart’s new entry won’t have a nightly or even weekly cadence, it’s poised to thrust Apple TV+ into the national dialogue in a richer way.”

Stewart was indeed a major force in comedy and political commentary for years during his tenure at The Daily Show but to the chagrin of those who loved his unapologetically progressive perspective, he mostly went dark publicity-wise over the last several years, seemingly retired.

Regardless of what form his new show takes, he'll have plenty of viewers glad to welcome him back.