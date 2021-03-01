Josie Canseco Stuns In Sultry Cover Shoot For Maxim Mexico

"I think embracing our alter egos is one of the most exhilarating things we can do."

Photo: Getty Images

Retired MLB slugger José Canseco is a proud dad—especially when it comes to his 24-year-old model daughter, Josie Canseco, who graces the cover of the latest issue of Maxim Mexico.

Unfortunately for the beaming dad, José Canseco's tweet about his daughter's impressive achievement went semi-viral in part because he missed an unfortunate typo—or revealed an unfortunate nickname, maybe, hard to tell—when he posted an image from Josie's shoot with the caption, "My beautiful daughter poop love her very much."

There's an entire sitcom to be written just from the idea that "poop" is a nickname given by a baseball star dad to his supermodel daughter. Get on that, Hollywood.

For her part, Josie Canseco posted more images and added captions giving some background on her stunning Maxim Mexico shoot .

The model wrote that this "project has been in the works for some time now," and stated she was "excited to share" her "first ever SELF directed/produced magazine issue for Maxim Mexico. Picked some of my favorite people to create this with and couldn’t be more ecstatic about the outcome. We shot 3 different covers/stories that feel relevant to my life and who I am. Thank you to everyone involved🙏🏼🖤"

In another caption, Josie Canseco added a quote that was perhaps more personally revealing and shouted out some of her favorite music:

I always wondered if it was normal to be one person yet also have 4 other personalities inside my mind. Sometimes it’s fun to play a different role; put on some Rolling Stones and become that careless rock n roll girl.



I’ve always been easily influenced by music, so for this shoot, we played some songs that brought out those different characters I wanted to capture. We ranged from Lana Del Rey, to Marilyn Manson, to Daughter, Kehlani, even t.A.T.u. Sometimes I’m confident, sometimes I’m tough, sometimes I’m vulnerable, and sometimes I’m just Jos.



I think embracing our alter egos is one of the most exhilarating things we can do.

Josie also added some background about her modeling career in a subsequent caption, writing that the "amount of rejection and criticism" she went through early on "was shattering at times, but if you want something bad enough and love what you do, you have to persevere no matter the circumstances."

Josie Canseco previously modeled for Victoria's Secret and was Playboy's Playmate of the Month in June 2016. In 2019, she was featured on the cover of Elle Serbia.

As the coronavirus pandemic slowly recedes and more industries return to work—including the entertainment industry—we're likely to see more of Josie, especially since we know her famous dad is always ready to get the word out. Though we're sure she had a word with him about his unfortunate "poop" tweet.

Enjoy more selections from Josie Canseco's steamy Instagram below.