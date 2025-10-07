Julia Fox Channels NYC Glamour As Agent Provocateur’s New Face

The “Uncut Gems” actress, model and style influencer leads the luxury lingerie brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Campaign.

(Agent Provocateur)

Actress and model Julia Fox is the new face of Agent Provocateur, starring in the luxury lingerie brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 campaign.

(Agent Provocateur)

The campaign, shot by renowned photographer Greg Williams and led by Creative Director Sarah Shotton, evokes the glossy, refined sensibility of 1990s New York City. Fox, known for her fearless personal style and roles in films such as Uncut Gems (2019) and No Sudden Move (2021), is captured as a “powerful and playful new Agent,” according to a brand announcement.

(Agent Provocateur)

Shot at The Manner in New York City’s trendy SoHo neighborhood, the images reflect the collection’s opulent textures, inspired by late-night New York glamour. Standout pieces from the AW25 collection include the Nelle range featuring vintage-inspired threadwork, the Billi dress, and the Mercy bustier with a matching girdle.

(Agent Provocateur)

“The brand has a legacy of celebrating and empowering women and their bodies, and when I shot this collection, I felt it immediately,” Fox said. in a statement shared by the high-end underwear brand “On set I felt strong, sexy and totally in control. I also really had some fun with it.”

(Agent Provocateur)

Williams praised the experience, saying, “Working with Julia was a dream. She’s a true professional; she knows exactly what she’s doing, works the camera and looks incredible in every shot.”

(Agent Provocateur)

Shotton expressed that the New York shoot was a “full circle moment” after first meeting Fox in the city in 2019. The campaign is described as marking an evolution for Agent Provocateur, balancing unapologetic sensuality with couture-level refinement.

(Agent Provocateur)

The AW25 collection is now available online and in stores globally.