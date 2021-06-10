Kanye West Reportedly Dating Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Split

The hip-hop billionaire has apparently been hanging with Shayk, a former Maxim cover model.
Kanye West is apparently dating Irina Shayk while his divorce from Kim Kardashian is ongoing. 

Multiple sources speaking to the New York Post confirmed there is a definite romantic link between the superstar rapper and former Maxim cover model.

“Kanye and Irina are seeing each other. It’s casual at the moment, but they are into each other,” one insider shared. “It’s been going on for a few weeks now.”

While they've only been seeing each other for a short time, they have history. 

Shayk appeared in West's 2010 music video for "Power" and walked in his Paris Fashion Week show two years later, the Post reports. 

West also named-dropped Shayk in the 2010 song "Christian Dior Denim Flow," years before he married Kardashian.

