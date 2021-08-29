Kanye West Finally Releases Long-Awaited New Album 'DONDA'
Kanye West had to compete with an apocalyptic Category 4 Hurricane Ida's landfall on the Louisiana coast to do it, but he still managed to top social media trends Sunday with the release of his studio album, Donda.
The hip hop mogul has been teasing the release for over a year. The real hype began in the summer of 2021. Donda (the title was his late mother's first name) was first set to be released on July 23rd. Then on August 6th and later the 15th. It looked like it might drop on August 27 after West held a listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field.
Now that it's out, it might be easy to see why it took so long because Donda is a big album. It's nearly two hours long and features 26 tracks in addition to a host of guest artists. A short sampling of the celebs joining West is an A-list who's who:
- Ariana Grande
- Pusha T
- Lil Baby
- The Weeknd
- Travis Scott
- Lil Yachty
- Playboi Carti
- Kid Cudi
- Young Thug
- Chris Brown
- Jadakiss
- Pop Smoke
- DaBaby
- Marilyn Manson
- Jay-Z
Social media response has been pretty positive:
If you're ready to check out what all the hype is about, you can listen to Donda on Spotify below.