August 30, 2021

Kanye West Finally Releases Long-Awaited New Album 'DONDA'

Guest artists featured include Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Marilyn Manson.
Author:
Publish date:
Kanye West

Kanye West had to compete with an apocalyptic Category 4 Hurricane Ida's landfall on the Louisiana coast to do it, but he still managed to top social media trends Sunday with the release of his studio album, Donda.

The hip hop mogul has been teasing the release for over a year. The real hype began in the summer of 2021. Donda (the title was his late mother's first name) was first set to be released on July 23rd. Then on August 6th and later the 15th. It looked like it might drop on August 27 after West held a listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Now that it's out, it might be easy to see why it took so long because Donda is a big album. It's nearly two hours long and features 26 tracks in addition to a host of guest artists. A short sampling of the celebs joining West is an A-list who's who:

Social media response has been pretty positive:

If you're ready to check out what all the hype is about, you can listen to Donda on Spotify below.

No image description

Kanye West Promo
Entertainment

Kanye West Finally Releases Long-Awaited New Album 'DONDA'

Jake Paul Tyron Woodley Promo
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Betting Preview

j-crew-marathon-1
Style

J.Crew Launches Comeback With Handsome Pilot's Navigator Watch Collab

WhistlePig Roadstock Promo
Food & Drink

WhistlePig's 'Road-Finished' Roadstock Rye Is Its Most Innovative Whiskey Yet

Paige Spiranac Promo 4
News

Paige Spiranac Gives Tips On How To Be An 'Instagram Golf Girl'

Tales of the Macallan Promo
Food & Drink

The Macallan's Ultra-Luxe Scotch Whisky Comes in a Leather-Bound Book

Chip Kelly UCLA Promo
Sports

It's Time For UCLA Coach Chip Kelly To Put Up or Shut Up

ralph-fiennes-the-kings-man-redband-trailer
Entertainment

Watch the Intense New Red Band Trailer For 'The King's Man'

Tony Hawk x Liquid Death Promo
Sports

Tony Hawk Now Selling Blood-Infused Limited Edition Skateboards

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT