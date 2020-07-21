Kanye West Twitter Rant Worries Fans, Sinks Gap Stock Prices

"Everybody knows the movie 'Get Out' is about me."

Kanye West Getty Images

Kanye West unleashed a bizarre series of tweets Monday that likely worried even the most forgiving fans. 'Ye went after his wife Kim Kardashian, her family, and celebrity friends and acquaintances including Drake and Shia LaBeouf.

He has also managed to send Gap stock prices downward simply by suggesting he would take his YEEZY brand and walk away from a partnership with the retailer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3 Gallery 3 Images

Kanye West has bipolar disorder. He has been admirably honest about this in the past. West also says he is running for president, so he's been traveling, even held a rally. His Monday night tweetstorm seemed to have a lot more to do with the former rather than the latter, as he made statements like:

"Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me"

"Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy (...) Then she called back kissing my ass."

"If I get locked up like Mandela y'all will know why."

"Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor..."

West also mentioned actor Shia Labeouf and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. He said "NBC locked up Bill Cosby" and simply tweeted "Drake" with an emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kanye didn't tank the Gap's stock with tweets, though. He sent shares into a 6 percent drop on Monday by suggesting at an event he attended on Sunday that he would "walk away" from his YEEZY brand's recent 10-year partnership deal with the Gap if he wasn't placed on the company's board. He had a similar complaint regarding his longtime relationship with Adidas.

All of this is in addition to West's South Carolina "campaign event" in which he said that Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves, among other things.

Much of the commentary online regarding West's mental health was sympathetic, but some noted that he's also got an album coming up, perhaps suggesting even his unhinged statements were evidence of him believing that any publicity is good publicity when it comes to selling new work.

As of Tuesday morning, most of Kanye West's troubling tweets were gone.