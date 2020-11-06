Kate Beckinsale Vs. Kylie Jenner: Who Ya Got?

Whose sexy election-themed photo was thirstier? Vote now!
Author:
Publish date:
Kate Beckinsale Kylie Jenner Split Promo

Presented by VersusGame

Actress Kate Beckinsale and reality star Kylie Jenner were among the scores of stunning celebrities who implored U.S. citizens to vote in the 2020 presidential election with a scantily-clad thirst trap photo. But whose sultry Instagram pic was actually thirstier? 

British actress Beckinsale, who has resided in the U.S. for many years, donned a golden "vote" bra designed by Austin-based jeweler Nina Berenato for her attention-grabbing 'Gram. The Underworld bombshell went highbrow in the caption by referencing the subject of a famous realist painting by artist James McNeil. 

#22 Kate Beckinsale - This beautiful Brit has starred in Total Recall, Underworld, and Contraband. 

"Turns out the ghost of Whistler’s mother was there the whole time - who, on top of having produced such a fine American artist son (despite his being primarily based in the UK), crossed the Atlantic herself 11 times and lived in both Russia and London -is also clearly observing social distancing from beyond the grave," she wrote. "Good luck everyone. Be kind to yourselves, and each other."

Meanwhile, Jenner rocked a colorful bikini by Dior in a pair of snaps posted in late-September with a more straightforward voting-themed caption. "But are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together."

Which election-themed thirst trap reigned supreme? Go to versusgame.com on your phone to predict the winner of this challenge and other fun face-offs!

kylie-jenner-getty-main-red

VersusGame is the #1 online prediction game where you win for being right. Pick the winning outcome of challenges between your favorite celebrities, musicians, brands, and companies for cash prizes and internet glory.

Players use knowledge or research statistics to predict who will win. Select your answer by either swiping or clicking on your choice. When the game ends, you’ll get the results of who won, and who lost. So what are you waiting for? Go to VersusGame now and follow @versusgameofficial on Instagram.

No image description

Lashana Lynch Promo
Entertainment

'No Time to Die' Actress Lashana Lynch on Being First Black Female 007

Kate Beckinsale Kylie Jenner Split Promo
Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Vs. Kylie Jenner: Who Ya Got?

Bert Kreischer Promo
Entertainment

Bert Kreischer Talks Comedy, 'The Cabin', and His Craziest Stories

Backbone Game Console Promo
Gear

The 'Backbone One' Transforms Your iPhone Into a Portable Video Game Console

Nastya Nass
Entertainment

'Twerk Icon' Nastya Nass: Watch Her Greatest Dance Videos

Sbarro Super Eight Ferrari 308 Promo
Rides

This One-Off Ferrari is a Seriously Hot Hatchback

aston-martin-130-williams-new (1)
Style

These Luxury Aston Martin NYC Homes Come With a Custom DBX SUV

facebook-link-image 4
Gear

Why The Xbox Series X Is a Game Changer

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins Promo
Sports

NFL Week 9: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks