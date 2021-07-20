Kate Beckinsale Shares Best Doggone Swimsuit Photo of The Summer

Dog lovers, rejoice.
Kate Beckinsale

A pair of very good boys shared the spotlight from a bikini-clad Kate Beckinsale in one of the ageless actress's recent Instagram photos. 

The Jolt star—who turns 48 on July 26—donned a white bikini top while relaxing on a beach in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes snap from a photo shoot in Turks and Caicos.  

“Don’t mind us,” she captioned the photo over the weekend. The pooches—or their owners, at least—also fully capitalized on Beckinsale's star power by posting outtakes of A-list rendezvous to their own Instagram feeds. 

“#missing my leading lady today 🙂 @katebeckinsale,” posted the Instagram account for one of the dogs, whose bio reads "Chairman & Chief Barketing Officer" for animal supplement company MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals. 

The other dog, Oliver Vanderpump-Sessa, whose owner is the executive director of Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation (per the New York Post), also got in on the action by reposting Beckinsale's original snap alongside the caption "Pack Life."

Beckinsale's own pets include two cats, Clive and Willow, and a Pomeranian named Myf. While absent from the Turks & Caicos shoot, all three can be seen in various pics and videos posted elsewhere on the 'gram. 

As Beckinsale said in the caption of one clip, she really does "have it all" when it comes to cuddly creature ownership. 

