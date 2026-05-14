Katseye Announces Global ‘Wildworld’ Arena Tour

The red-hot girl group is launching a major arena tour across North America and Europe following the release of their third EP.

(Rahul Bhatt)

Global girl group Katseye have announced the launch of their first headline arena run, the Wildworld Tour, which will span three continents starting this fall. The Live Nation tour follows a breakout year for the ensemble that saw them earn two Grammy nominations and reach the top five of the Billboard 200.

The trek kicks off Sept. 1 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The European leg includes stops at major venues such as The O2 in London and the Accor Arena in Paris. The North American leg begins Oct. 13 in Miami and will visit 14 cities, including performances at New York’s UBS Arena, Chicago’s United Center, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, before concluding Nov. 27 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

The tour announcement is timed to the upcoming release of the head-turning group’s third EP, titled Wild, scheduled for arrival Aug. 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records. To celebrate the release, the group is slated to perform as part of the Citi Concert Series on theToday show that same day.

Formed less than two years ago through the Netflix documentary series Pop Star Academy, Katseye has experienced a rapid rise in the music industry. The “Pinky Up” hitmakers were recently named TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year and received American Music Award nominations for New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video, and Breakthrough Pop Artist. They are expected to perform at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25.

While many new acts opt for smaller theaters, Katseye is booking bigger venues with capacities exceeding 15,000, supported by a loyal fanbase known as Eyekons who have followed the group since their televised formation. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public May 21.

The North American schedule includes: Oct. 13: Miami at Kaseya Center Oct. 15: Atlanta at State Farm Arena Oct. 20: Charlotte at Spectrum Center Oct. 22: Washington at Capital One Arena Oct. 24: Belmont Park, N.Y. at UBS Arena Oct. 28: Boston at TD Garden Oct. 30: Montreal at Bell Centre Nov. 1: Hamilton, Ontario at TD Coliseum Nov. 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena Nov. 5: Chicago at United Center Nov. 7: Minneapolis at Target Center Nov. 10: Austin at Moody Center Nov. 11: Dallas at American Airlines Center Nov. 14: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena Nov. 17: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena Nov. 19: Oakland at Oakland Arena Nov. 21: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena Nov. 24: Phoenix at Mortgage Matchup Center Nov. 27: Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes.