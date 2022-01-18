Katy Perry Shares Topless BTS Photos From ‘When I’m Gone’ Music Video

Perry’s fiancee Orlando Bloom and Yanet Garcia, “Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl,” commented on the provocative IG post.

YouTube/Katy Perry)

Katy Perry gave fans a sexy sneak peek behind-the-scenes of her new music video for “When I’m Gone.”

The pop star unveiled a provocative Instagram gallery that begins with a topless, sideboob-baring backshot. Other snaps captured from a dressing room showed Perry in a plunging red top and see-through chainmail.

“Let it burn baby” she captioned the scorching photos, which racked up a whopping 3.3 million likes from 149 million followers. Perry’s last Instagram post to break 3 million likes was a carousel celebrating fiancee Orlando Bloom’s birthday, uploaded back in January of 2021.

(Getty Images)

Speaking of Bloom, People reports that the 45-year-old actor joked about Perry’s latest thirst trap in the comments.

“Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we’re running low,” Bloom said. Meanwhile, Maxim Mexico cover model Yanet Garcia, aka Mexico’s hottest weather girl, replied straightforwardly with a string of “fire” emojis.

Perry looks equally alluring in the “When I’m Gone” music video, which premiered during the college football national championship game.

Not only did the Georgia Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980, but the broadcast marked the first time ESPN has premiered a global music video on a live television broadcast, per CNN.

The music video for Perry and DJ Alesso’s dance-inspiring single currently has nearly 5.5 million views on YouTube.